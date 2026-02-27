logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

French infant tests positive for toxin linked to formula recalls

WORLD
27-02-2026 20:09 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A logo of French food group Danone is seen at the company headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 14, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
A logo of French food group Danone is seen at the company headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison near Paris, France, April 14, 2025. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
franceFrench infanttests positivetoxinformularecalls

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People gather outside the Russian embassy, following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reported by prison authorities in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence, in Warsaw, Poland, February 16, 2024. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo
Navalny toxin likely synthetic, say dart frog experts
WORLD
17-02-2026 11:07 HKT
French food group Danone logo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Danone recalls more infant formula in Europe
WORLD
06-02-2026 16:00 HKT
Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP Former French Culture minister Jack Lang leaves after attending the funeral ceremony for French-Italian actor Claudia Cardinale at the Saint-Roch Church in Paris on September 30, 2025.
French ex-minister summoned to explain Epstein ties
WORLD
06-02-2026 11:46 HKT
Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP MPs attend a parliamentary debate on legislative process for a social media ban on under-15s at the Assemblee Nationale, France's lower house Parliament in Paris on January 26, 2026.
French lawmakers pass bill banning social media for under-15s
WORLD
27-01-2026 11:04 HKT
French First lady Brigitte Macron attends a naming ceremony of the panda born at the Beauval Zoo, in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France, on Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool, File)
French first lady Brigitte Macron visits an old friend in China: A giant panda called Yuan Meng
CHINA
06-12-2025 16:07 HKT
CORRECTION / An employee works at the Le Roy Rene factory producing traditional pastries called calissons made with almonds in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, on November 18, 2025. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)
French almond makers revive traditions to counter US dominance
WORLD
05-12-2025 16:02 HKT
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
French writers sue TikTok over copyright: trade group
WORLD
13-11-2025 20:52 HKT
File Photo: A view shows the Conseil d'Etat, France's highest administrative court, in Paris, France, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo
French court sentences American to 30 years for murdering wife, lover
WORLD
08-11-2025 14:45 HKT
A security member walks at the Louvre Museum, after French police arrested suspects in the Louvre heist case, in Paris, France, October 26, 2025. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
More Louvre heist suspects arrested, French media report
WORLD
30-10-2025 15:42 HKT
Visitors queue to enter the Louvre museum three days after historic jewels were stolen in a daring daylight heist, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Louvre reopens 3 days after thieves took French crown jewels in daylight heist
WORLD
22-10-2025 18:42 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.