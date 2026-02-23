logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

OpenAI banned Tumbler Ridge shooter's ChatGPT account 6 months before attack

WORLD
23-02-2026 05:51 HKT
logo
logo
logo
OpenAI Tumbler Ridge shooting ChatGPT ban

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI details layered protections in US defense department pact
INNOVATION
01-03-2026 14:56 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI's US$110 billion funding round draws investment from Amazon , Nvidia, SoftBank
INNOVATION
27-02-2026 22:05 HKT
Workers install a fence around a makeshift memorial for the victims two days after a deadly mass shooting took place at a school in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier
OpenAI outlines steps to boost safety measures in response to Canada school shooting
WORLD
27-02-2026 09:51 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI hires ex-Apple models head from Meta, The Information reports
WORLD
26-02-2026 13:59 HKT
The logo of Amazon outside its fulfilment centre in Baldonnell Business Park in Dublin, Ireland, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Damien Eagers/File Photo
Amazon's US$50 billion OpenAI investment may depend on IPO or AGI, The Information reports
INNOVATION
26-02-2026 11:24 HKT
A woman visits a growing makeshift memorial on the steps of the town hall, four days after one of the worst mass shootings in recent Canadian history, in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, February 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo
Canadian officials express disappointment to OpenAI representatives in wake of school shooting
WORLD
25-02-2026 14:11 HKT
A smartphone with a displayed AMD logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS
AMD to sell up to $60 billion of AI chips to Meta over 5 years
INNOVATION
24-02-2026 20:43 HKT
Police tape surrounds a school in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada, on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, after Tuesday&#x27;s mass shooting. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI considered alerting Canadian police about school shooting suspect months ago
WORLD
21-02-2026 17:59 HKT
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) takes a group photo with AI company leaders including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (C) and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (R) at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
OpenAI's Altman says world 'urgently' needs AI regulation
WORLD
19-02-2026 17:11 HKT
A person stands next to the logo of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot by OpenAI at Bharat Mandapam, one of the venues for AI Impact Summit, in New Delhi, India, February 17, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
India's Tata signs up OpenAI as customer for data centre business
WORLD
19-02-2026 15:24 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.