logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Billionaire Les Wexner says he was 'duped' by adviser Jeffrey Epstein, 'a world-class con man'

WORLD
21-02-2026 12:07 HKT
logo
logo
logo
FILE - Then-Chairman and CEO of L Brands Les Wexner tours the exhibit at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
FILE - Then-Chairman and CEO of L Brands Les Wexner tours the exhibit at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
BillionaireLes WexnerdupedadviserJeffrey Epsteincon man

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A logo of fashion house Hermes is seen outside a shop in Paris, France, April 15, 2024. REUTERS/Manon Cruz
Hermes chief says Jeffrey Epstein visited workshop with Woody Allen
WORLD
12-02-2026 19:40 HKT
Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears with a woman, whose identity has been obscured, in this image from the Epstein estate released by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS
Jeffrey Epstein's ties to politicians, business titans and other figures 
WORLD
06-02-2026 13:34 HKT
First photos of Epstein after jail suicide released, autopsy details revealed
WORLD
05-02-2026 04:36 HKT
Late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein appears with a woman, whose identity has been obscured, in this image from the Epstein estate released by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 18, 2025. House Oversight Committee Democrats/Handout via REUTERS
Who are tied to Jeffrey Epstein?
WORLD
03-02-2026 11:27 HKT
Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Steven Haines, nominated to be Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis, testify during a Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 3, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Billionaire Trump nominee confirmed to lead NASA amid Moon race
WORLD
18-12-2025 11:11 HKT
Stephen Miran, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, sits on the day he testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
Miran's Fed dissent makes a splash, fails to sway the outcome
FINANCE
18-09-2025 10:39 HKT
Stephen Miran, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, sits on the day he testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
Trump economic adviser Miran gets Senate nod to join Fed board
FINANCE
16-09-2025 10:41 HKT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and Donald Trump (R) (AFP)
Trump says three 'very good choices' to lead Iran but refuses to name them
WORLD
1 hour ago
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese area of al-Qatrani on February 28, 2026. (AFP)
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 31, wound 149: health ministry
WORLD
3 hours ago
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Ship insurers cancel war risk cover due to Iran conflict
WORLD
3 hours ago
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.