Philippines' Duterte earned global infamy, praise at home

South Korea's Lee to visit Singapore and the Philippines from March 1 to 4
27-02-2026 09:22 HKT
Families of Duterte's drug war victims eye Hague hearing hopefully
20-02-2026 15:34 HKT
Ex-Philippine leader Duterte faces pre-trial ICC hearing
20-02-2026 12:17 HKT
Fourth impeachment complaint filed against Philippine VP Duterte
19-02-2026 15:59 HKT
Philippines VP Sara Duterte announces 2028 presidential run
18-02-2026 15:37 HKT
Philippines says takes exception to China embassy comment on job losses
17-02-2026 10:44 HKT
Philippines senators named 'co-perpetrators' in Duterte ICC case
14-02-2026 14:50 HKT
Philippines House panel finds bid to impeach Marcos lacks substance
04-02-2026 17:10 HKT
Philippines hosts ASEAN foreign minister retreat to tackle regional issues
29-01-2026 10:40 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT