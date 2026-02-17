logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Lunar New Year prayers, robots and festivities usher in the Year of the Horse

WORLD
17-02-2026 14:36 HKT
logo
logo
logo
A worshiper wears a horse head decoration at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
A worshiper wears a horse head decoration at Wong Tai Sin Temple to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Horse in Hong Kong, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)
Lunar New Year prayersrobotsfestivitiesYear of the Horse

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Sweet starts: Hong Kong’s must-try Lunar New Year puddings and turnip cakes
FOOD & WINE
29-01-2026 10:30 HKT
Bottles of Chang beer are seen at a supermarket in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct 12, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)
Thailand allows afternoon alcohol sales in time for year-end holiday festivities
WORLD
04-12-2025 14:43 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP This picture taken on November 5, 2025 shows Hiro Yamamoto, CEO of company Enactic, tele-operating an OpenArm humanoid robotic arm at his office during an interview with AFP, in Tokyo.
Rise of the robots: the promise of physical AI
WORLD
14-11-2025 15:08 HKT
Google, Microsoft and Alphabet logos and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Global tech tensions overshadow Web Summit's AI and robots
WORLD
07-11-2025 18:45 HKT
Drivers walk to the vehicles for their delivery shifts at Amazon’s DUR3 Delivery Station in Milpitas, California on October 22, 2025. (Photo by Laure Andrillon / AFP)
Amazon uses AI to make robots better warehouse workers
WORLD
23-10-2025 14:29 HKT
A robot by Innov8 Power x Unitree Robotics is displayed during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris. Photo from REUTERS
Unitree Robotics announces China IPO plans
INNOVATION
02-09-2025 17:24 HKT
An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Picture taken February 13, 2021. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Robots deployed for Fukushima radioactive debris removal
WORLD
20-08-2025 16:01 HKT
Humanoid robots take part in a test 100m run ahead of the opening ceremony of the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games, at National Speed Skating Oval, in Beijing, China, August 14, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's 'robot Olympics' sees humanoids from 16 nations compete in table tennis, football, track
WORLD
15-08-2025 14:07 HKT
A humanoid robot works at the reception of a restaurant at the Robot Mall, said to be the world’s first humanoid intelligent robot 4S store, in Beijing, China, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Shopping for a robot? China's new robot store in photos
CHINA
07-08-2025 16:47 HKT
A man interacts with a quadruped robot named "Magic Dog" by Magiclab during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai on July 29, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Dogs of war: China touts killer robot 'wolves'
CHINA
06-08-2025 18:50 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.