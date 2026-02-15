logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US 'not disputing' European report on Navalny poisoning: Rubio

WORLD
15-02-2026 21:48 HKT
logo
logo
logo
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a joint news conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister in Bratislava, Slovakia, on February 15, 2026. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a joint news conference with Slovakia's Prime Minister in Bratislava, Slovakia, on February 15, 2026. (AFP)
RubioNavalny

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters in a departure lounge before returning to Washington following meetings with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis on February 25, 2026.
Rubio says US, China at 'strategic stability' ahead of Trump trip
CHINA
26-02-2026 16:46 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Vance says no 'conflict' with possible White House rival Rubio
WORLD
18-02-2026 13:05 HKT
People gather outside the Russian embassy, following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reported by prison authorities in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence, in Warsaw, Poland, February 16, 2024. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo
Navalny toxin likely synthetic, say dart frog experts
WORLD
17-02-2026 11:07 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Rubio tells Munich security forum that US and Europe belong together
WORLD
14-02-2026 17:32 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends U.S. Vice President JD Vance bilateral meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during Vance's visit to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool
Rubio heads to Munich to heap pressure on Europeans
WORLD
13-02-2026 10:16 HKT
Palestinians move past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Gaza City, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
US names Rubio, Tony Blair, Kushner to Gaza board under Trump's plan
WORLD
17-01-2026 11:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump relies on Rubio as 'Viceroy of Venezuela' after Maduro capture: report
WORLD
06-01-2026 06:59 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during an end-of-year press conference in the State Department Press Briefing Room in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)
Rubio hopes Thailand, Cambodia will restore truce by Monday or Tuesday
WORLD
20-12-2025 11:40 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio enters a meeting with members of Congress on the Caribbean boat strikes, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Rubio stages font coup: Times New Roman ousts Calibri
WORLD
10-12-2025 13:31 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a thumbs up as he speaks during a reception with Central Asian states' foreign ministers at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Rubio plans to visit five Central Asian states in 2026
WORLD
06-11-2025 09:44 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.