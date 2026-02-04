logo
NEWS
WORLD NEWS

'Unprecedented mass killing': NGOs battle to quantify Iran crackdown scale

WORLD NEWS
11 mins ago
A protester has her face painted with fake blood during a demonstration to denounce the Iranian government's deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters in the Islamic Republic in Toulouse southwestern France on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
A protester has her face painted with fake blood during a demonstration to denounce the Iranian government's deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters in the Islamic Republic in Toulouse southwestern France on February 1, 2026. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
U.S. Navy veteran Earl Netwal, 77, attends a vigil for slain nurse Alex Pretti outside the VA Hospital where he worked on February 01, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pretti was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents Jesus Ochoa and Raymundo Gutierrez on January 24, following the killing of Renee Good on January 7 by ICE agent Jonathan Ross. John Moore/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOHN MOORE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
'Way too far': Latino Trump voters shocked by Minneapolis crackdown
WORLD NEWS
18 hours ago
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. FILE PHOTO/REUTERS
Iran president orders talks with US as Trump hopeful of deal
WORLD NEWS
03-02-2026 06:04 HKT
Illegal ride-hailing crackdown unexpectedly uncovers cannabis in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 13:47 HKT
Trump hopeful of Iran deal after Tehran warns of regional war
WORLD NEWS
02-02-2026 03:15 HKT
A view of Westwood Blvd in the Little Persia enclave in West Los Angeles, home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran. (AFP)
Iran says progress made towards US talks despite attack jitters
WORLD NEWS
01-02-2026 13:45 HKT
Cars burn in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency's value, in Tehran, Iran, January 8, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran president says Trump, Netanyahu, Europe stirred tensions in protests
WORLD NEWS
31-01-2026 17:59 HKT
Photo by JONATHAN ALCORN / AFP People having a beverage outside a cafe in Little Persia, an enclave in West Los Angeles home to the largest Iranian population outside of Iran on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Trump expects Iran to seek deal to avoid US strikes
WORLD NEWS
31-01-2026 11:20 HKT
ADDS REFERENCE TO FACIAL RECOGNITION APP - Federal agents use a facial recognition app on a person detained and who later released on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
Masked agents, face scans and a question: Are you a citizen? Inside Trump’s Minnesota crackdown
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 19:09 HKT
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks next to President Donald Trump during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 29, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Trump says he plans to talk to Iran while Pentagon prepares for possible action
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 12:28 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
EU designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation in policy shift
WORLD NEWS
30-01-2026 01:49 HKT
Founder of China Evergrande Group, Hui Ka-yan
Hong Kong court orders Evergrande founder Hui Ka-yan to pay costs by Feb 20 or lose right to defend in $46.8b lawsuit
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Ex-bank staff charged for tipping off relative on ICAC probe
HONG KONG NEWS
02-02-2026 16:56 HKT
Five govt departments conduct joint inspection at Kwai Chung Plaza
HONG KONG NEWS
03-02-2026 01:53 HKT
