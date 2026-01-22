logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP 'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP 'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown
Too dangeroushospitalIranprotestcrackdown

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Demonstrators take part in a anti-ICE protest, after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7 during an immigration raid, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald/File Photo
Thousands protest against Trump immigration policies
WORLD NEWS
21-01-2026 11:25 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Traffic rolls along a main throughfare under a banner with images of past and present leaders that reads in Farsi, "Domino fall", as daily life returns to the streets following nationwide protests, in the Iranian capital Tehran on January 19, 2026.
Iran warns protesters who joined 'riots' to surrender
WORLD NEWS
20-01-2026 10:47 HKT
People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. (Reuters)
EU scrambles to avert Trump Greenland tariffs, prepares retaliation
WORLD NEWS
19-01-2026 15:30 HKT
Members of the Iranian community and supporters hold a doll representing the Iranin Spreme Leader Ali Khamenei on a gallow while other hold signs and pre-regime Iranian flags during a "Solidarity with the People of Iran" event in front of City Hall in Downtown on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Thousands march in US to back Iranian anti-government protesters
WORLD NEWS
19-01-2026 15:20 HKT
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's ousted former Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, speaks during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 16, 2026.
Shah's son confident Iran rulers to fall as Trump holds off
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 18:51 HKT
Members of the Iranian police stand guard at a protest in front of the British embassy following anti-government protests in Tehran, Iran, January 14, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Death toll in Iran protests over 3,000, rights group says
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 18:06 HKT
Iranian nationals living in Greece take part in a rally in support of the Iranian people in front of the Iranian Embassy in Athens on January 16, 2026. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP)
Iran protest movement subsides in face of 'brutal' crackdown
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 16:41 HKT
In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP)
A timeline of how the protests in Iran unfolded and the crackdown that followed
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 20:12 HKT
Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP A woman burns a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after lighting a cigarette during a demonstration in solidarity with Iranian protestors, in Israel's central city of Holon on January 14, 2026.
Iran protester not sentenced to death, Trump says to 'watch it and see'
WORLD NEWS
15-01-2026 21:00 HKT
FILE -A student looks at Iran's domestically built centrifuges in an exhibition of the country's nuclear achievements, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
What to know about protests in Iran as the government halts the internet
WORLD NEWS
15-01-2026 20:50 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.