Helicopter carrying 3 missing near Mt. Aso summit in southwest Japan

Read More
Ashfall warning in Japan as volcano erupts
16-11-2025 12:24 HKT
New Zealand eruption survivors tell of horror on first day of inquest
03-10-2025 11:02 HKT
9-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lin announces retirement
31-08-2025 15:50 HKT
Japan's Shinmoedake volcano erupts, sending ash plume
10-08-2025 14:32 HKT
Many flights to Indonesia's Bali cancelled after volcano eruption
18-06-2025 11:40 HKT
What made Mount Etna's latest eruption so rare
04-06-2025 13:26 HKT
Nine-degree temperature plunge to grip Hong Kong
19-01-2026 13:14 HKT