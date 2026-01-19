logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Thousands march in US to back Iranian anti-government protesters

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Members of the Iranian community and supporters hold a doll representing the Iranin Spreme Leader Ali Khamenei on a gallow while other hold signs and pre-regime Iranian flags during a "Solidarity with the People of Iran" event in front of City Hall in Downtown on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Members of the Iranian community and supporters hold a doll representing the Iranin Spreme Leader Ali Khamenei on a gallow while other hold signs and pre-regime Iranian flags during a "Solidarity with the People of Iran" event in front of City Hall in Downtown on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
IranprotestUS

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
People attend a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that the Arctic island be ceded to the U.S., calling for it to be allowed to determine its own future, in Nuuk, Greenland, January 17, 2026. (Reuters)
EU scrambles to avert Trump Greenland tariffs, prepares retaliation
WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's ousted former Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, speaks during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 16, 2026.
Shah's son confident Iran rulers to fall as Trump holds off
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 18:51 HKT
Members of the Iranian police stand guard at a protest in front of the British embassy following anti-government protests in Tehran, Iran, January 14, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Death toll in Iran protests over 3,000, rights group says
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 18:06 HKT
Iranian nationals living in Greece take part in a rally in support of the Iranian people in front of the Iranian Embassy in Athens on January 16, 2026. (Photo by Angelos TZORTZINIS / AFP)
Iran protest movement subsides in face of 'brutal' crackdown
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 16:41 HKT
Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP APalestinian man reacts as he inspects a destroyed house after an Israeli military attack on the home of the al-Houli family, in which four people were reportedly killed, west of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on January 16, 2026.
'Nothing's changed' in Gaza as US peace deal enters second phase
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 14:28 HKT
Palestinians move past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, in Gaza City, January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas
US names Rubio, Tony Blair, Kushner to Gaza board under Trump's plan
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 11:29 HKT
Photo by ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO / AFP A woman walks her dog in the Old Nuuk neighbourhood on January 16, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland.
Greenlanders put faith in Europe's troops and US Congress
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 11:17 HKT
A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S. (Reuters)
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher as chip stocks extend rally
MARKET
16-01-2026 22:38 HKT
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett gives a TV interview outside of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
White House adviser Hassett plays down probe of Fed chair Powell
MARKET
16-01-2026 22:00 HKT
In this photo obtained by The Associated Press, Iranians attend an anti-government protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP)
A timeline of how the protests in Iran unfolded and the crackdown that followed
WORLD NEWS
16-01-2026 20:12 HKT
59 Hong Kong Marathon runners hospitalized, two in critical condition
HONG KONG NEWS
18-01-2026 16:46 HKT
Celebrities and top officials join runners at HK Marathon 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
18-01-2026 13:52 HKT
Martial arts icon Bruce Leung passes away at 77
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.