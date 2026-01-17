logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Global sports face challenges from 'AI slop' misinformation

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
AI letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
AI letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration created on June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Global sportschallenges'AI slop'misinformation

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by JEREMY PIPER / POOL / AFP Mourners watch a live feed of the funeral of rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the December 14 Bondi beach shooting attack, outside the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue in Sydney on December 17, 2025.
Grok spews misinformation about deadly Australia shooting
WORLD NEWS
17-12-2025 10:44 HKT
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 20:16 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump ride an escalator as they arrive to attend the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
Many leaders back a UN call to address challenges together but Trump says `America First'
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 15:02 HKT
An illustration photo shows letters cut out of newspapers arranged to read "Fake news", set up in front of a screen displaying the logo of the US social media, YouTube, in Mulhouse, eastern France, on February 20, 2025. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
YouTube to reinstate creators banned over misinformation
WORLD NEWS
24-09-2025 09:56 HKT
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 2, 2025. Trump announced that US Space Command will move its headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Trump health misinformation swirls despite denial
WORLD NEWS
03-09-2025 12:22 HKT
Tai Hing. Sing Tao
Tai Hing interim profit jumps 280 percent to over HK$40 million
MARKET
22-08-2025 15:01 HKT
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, on the day he is sworn in as secretary of Health and Human Service in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
US health officials urge Kennedy to stop spreading vaccine misinformation
WORLD NEWS
21-08-2025 12:34 HKT
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and Grok logo are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chatbot Grok stirs confusion over suspension after Gaza claims
WORLD NEWS
13-08-2025 17:44 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo
Grok, is that Gaza? AI image checks mislocate news photographs
WORLD NEWS
07-08-2025 13:52 HKT
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
TikTok launches crowd-sourced debunking tool in US
WORLD NEWS
31-07-2025 13:32 HKT
Mother of slain Tuen Mun knife suspect questions police use of two shots
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Tuen Mun knife-wielding man had long-term drug abuse, staying at a flat
HONG KONG NEWS
16-01-2026 13:55 HKT
(File Photo)
Chow Yun-fat set to run 10km at Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
15-01-2026 20:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.