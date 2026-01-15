logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Another immigration-related shooting fuels chaos in Minneapolis

WORLD NEWS
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Members the community stand outside a building amidst tear gas used by law enforcement, as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Members the community stand outside a building amidst tear gas used by law enforcement, as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident, a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Leah Millis
immigrationshootingfuelschaosMinneapolis

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
US Customs and Border Protection agents arrest a man after not providing documents proving he’s a citizen of the United States while patrolling a neighborhood during immigration enforcement activity in Minneapolis in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 11, 2026. (AFP)
US sends more agents to Minneapolis despite furor over woman's killing
WORLD NEWS
12-01-2026 19:50 HKT
Police, ImmD arrest 17 over illegal work, fake IDs
HONG KONG NEWS
30-12-2025 02:31 HKT
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP Police stand guard after the funeral of Boris and Sofia Gurman, who were killed in the December 14 Bondi Beach shooting attack, in Sydney on December 19, 2025.
Australia announces gun buyback as swimmers mourn Bondi shooting victims
WORLD NEWS
19-12-2025 15:00 HKT
Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP Mourners hug after the funeral of Boris and Sofia Gurman, who were killed in the December 14 Bondi Beach shooting attack, at the Sydney Chevra Kadisha in Sydney on December 19, 2025.
Australia declares day of reflection for Bondi Beach shooting victims
WORLD NEWS
19-12-2025 11:54 HKT
Photo by JEREMY PIPER / POOL / AFP Mourners watch a live feed of the funeral of rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the December 14 Bondi beach shooting attack, outside the Chabad of Bondi Synagogue in Sydney on December 17, 2025.
Grok spews misinformation about deadly Australia shooting
WORLD NEWS
17-12-2025 10:44 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump sits next to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as he meets with the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 17, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Visa chaos and host city threats: how Trump disrupted World Cup plans
WORLD NEWS
04-12-2025 11:29 HKT
A U.S. flag sticks out from the purse of a citizen candidate attending a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony aboard the 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree at the South Street Seaport in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2023. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
US pauses all immigration applications from 19 non-European countries
WORLD NEWS
03-12-2025 11:32 HKT
Four killed, 10 wounded in California shooting: US police
WORLD NEWS
30-11-2025 13:43 HKT
People gather for a vigil in honor of National Guard member Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, one of two National Guard members who were shot in Washington on Wednesday, in Webster Springs, W.Va., Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
Suspect in shooting of National Guard members faces murder charge as US halts all asylum decisions
WORLD NEWS
29-11-2025 14:27 HKT
California National Guard personnel stand outside the Edward R. Roybal federal building after their deployment by U.S. President Donald Trump, in response to protests against immigration sweeps, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 8, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder
What we do and don’t know about the shooting of 2 National Guard members in DC
WORLD NEWS
28-11-2025 11:08 HKT
‘Major Cold’: Intense winter monsoon to bring three days of chill after Jan 20
HONG KONG NEWS
14-01-2026 13:28 HKT
Hong Kong passport ranks 15th globally, highest since 2014
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
58-year-old man dies after being dumped on Yau Ma Tei street, police probe
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.