European troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets for Russia, FM Lavrov says

Read More
North Korean POWs in Ukraine seeking 'new life' in South
24-12-2025 19:17 HKT
Trump doesn't rule out war with Venezuela
20-12-2025 15:12 HKT
Putin to talk of war and peace at marathon news conference
19-12-2025 11:01 HKT
Senior Ukraine diplomat in Beijing for talks: Kyiv
18-12-2025 18:05 HKT
Ukraine hits Russian submarine in first underwater drone attack
16-12-2025 02:54 HKT
Europeans discuss Ukraine with Trump at 'critical moment' for peace
11-12-2025 14:41 HKT
HK's Mirs Bay named National Outstanding Beautiful Bay
26-12-2025 18:14 HKT