logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Rubio stages font coup: Times New Roman ousts Calibri

WORLD NEWS
56 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio enters a meeting with members of Congress on the Caribbean boat strikes, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio enters a meeting with members of Congress on the Caribbean boat strikes, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
RubiofontcoupTimes New RomanCalibri

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio gives a thumbs up as he speaks during a reception with Central Asian states' foreign ministers at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Rubio plans to visit five Central Asian states in 2026
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 09:44 HKT
Photo by FADEL SENNA / POOL / AFP. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shakes hands with Israeli Brigadier General Yaakov Dolf as he visits the Civil-Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 24, 2025.
Rubio seeks quick deployment of international Gaza force
WORLD NEWS
25-10-2025 13:28 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) looks on as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks following their meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on October 23, 2025. Rubio voiced confidence on October 23 in maintaining and expanding a Gaza truce deal as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA / POOL / AFP)
US pressures Israel on West Bank, Rubio voices confidence in Gaza truce
WORLD NEWS
24-10-2025 12:17 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio points while walking on the tarmac before departing for Israel at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on September 13, 2025. (AFP)
Rubio visits Israel in aftermath of Qatar strike
WORLD NEWS
14-09-2025 17:46 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025. MANDEL NGAN/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Rubio spoke Wednesday with China's Wang Yi, State Department says
CHINA NEWS
11-09-2025 10:37 HKT
Former Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro speaks to the media after leaving the Senate building in Brasilia on March 26, 2025. A Brazilian judge on Tuesday declared far right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest while awaiting the verdict in his coup-plotting trial, a "flight risk" and placed him under round-the-clock watch. (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)
Brazil's Bolsonaro placed under 24-hour watch ahead of coup trial verdict
WORLD NEWS
27-08-2025 11:18 HKT
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro speaks after taking medical tests at DF Star hospital in Brasilia on August 16, 2025. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge granted Bolsonaro's request to have his house arrest temporarily lifted so the former president can undergo a series of medical tests. On August 4, 2025, Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest for violating a court order prohibiting the use of social media as part of his trial over an alleged coup attempt. (Photo by Evaristo SA / AFP)
Brazil police accuse Bolsonaro and son of obstructing coup trial
WORLD NEWS
21-08-2025 11:44 HKT
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speak at an event in Washington, D.C. on January 9, 2025. Ricky Carioti/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
(Video) Trump accuses Obama of treason, calls for prosecution
WORLD NEWS
23-07-2025 13:34 HKT
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks at NEST International Convention Center, in Antalya, Turkey May 15, 2025. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Pool/File Photo
US top diplomat Rubio discussed Israel-Iran war with key partners
WORLD NEWS
20-06-2025 12:28 HKT
A student walks on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 23, 2025. (Reuters)
Chinese students anxious and angry after Rubio vows to revoke visas
CHINA NEWS
29-05-2025 18:39 HKT
Taxi driver fined $4,300 over dispute after taking longer route
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 14:16 HKT
Photo taken from a Kyodo News airplane shows a collapsed road in Tohoku. Reuters
Japan issues unprecedented quake warning, cites risk of tremor killing up to 300,000
WORLD NEWS
11 hours ago
Paraglider, 68, crashes to death on Shek O Peak
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.