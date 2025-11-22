Gunmen in Nigeria kidnap over 200 Catholic school students, Christian association says

Read More
More sleep, less screen time as China aims to reduce student stress
12-11-2025 14:46 HKT
At least 35 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion
22-10-2025 06:57 HKT
UK's Starmer condemns pro-Palestinian protests on Oct 7 anniversary
07-10-2025 19:30 HKT
Indonesia school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends
07-10-2025 13:02 HKT
Indonesia school collapse toll rises to 10: rescue officials
03-10-2025 16:20 HKT
Death toll rises to 60 in Nigeria boat accident, officials say
04-09-2025 11:13 HKT
More than 40 missing in Nigeria boat accident
18-08-2025 07:28 HKT