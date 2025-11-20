logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of war crimes in West Bank expulsions

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Buildings and streets of Jenin refugee camp amid an ongoing Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Buildings and streets of Jenin refugee camp amid an ongoing Israeli military operation, in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 19, 2025. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Human Rights WatchIsraelwar crimesWest Bank

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Iranian flag flies in front of the UN office building, housing IAEA headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Repression in Iran worsened after 12-day war with Israel: UN probe
WORLD NEWS
31-10-2025 10:27 HKT
Photo by RABIH DAHER / AFP Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Ej Jarmaq on October 30, 2025.
Israel carries out deadly incursion in south Lebanon
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 19:24 HKT
A Palestinian man pushes a wheelbarrow past a closed gate set up by Israeli authorities that blocks an entrance to the West Bank village of Sinjil, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israel has erected nearly 1,000 barriers in the West Bank during the war in Gaza, group says
WORLD NEWS
30-10-2025 19:05 HKT
A Palestinian boy inspects the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a house, in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Israel says it resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 21:33 HKT
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) looks on as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks following their meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on October 23, 2025. Rubio voiced confidence on October 23 in maintaining and expanding a Gaza truce deal as he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA / POOL / AFP)
US pressures Israel on West Bank, Rubio voices confidence in Gaza truce
WORLD NEWS
24-10-2025 12:17 HKT
Ardi Imseis speaks to the media next to Ammar Hijazi, ambassador and permanent Palestinian representative to international organizations in the Netherlands, on the day the International Court of Justice (ICJ) delivers a non-binding Advisory Opinion on Israel's obligations regarding the presence and activities of the United Nations and other international actors in the occupied Palestinian territory, in The Hague, Netherlands, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
World Court says Israel must allow UN aid to Gaza and ensure basic needs of Palestinians are met
WORLD NEWS
23-10-2025 11:52 HKT
A truck carries aid for Palestinians, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Top UN court to rule on Israel's Gaza aid obligations
WORLD NEWS
22-10-2025 16:55 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures before boarding Air Force One as he returns to Washington, D.C., in Lossiemouth, Scotland, Britain, July 29, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
US piles pressure on Hamas to respect Gaza truce
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 14:32 HKT
Photo by EYAD BABA / AFP. Displaced Palestinians gather around a truck to receive aid supplies that entered Gaza in the morning at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, on October 20, 2025.
Vance due in Israel as US seeks to shore up Gaza ceasefire
WORLD NEWS
21-10-2025 12:11 HKT
A drone view shows heavy machinery operating around a destroyed residential neighbourhood, following the withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the area, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Gaza City, October 18, 2025. (Reuters)
Border crossing to stay closed, Israel says, as US alleges Hamas ceasefire violation
WORLD NEWS
19-10-2025 13:39 HKT
Indonesian woman found dead in Mong Kok home
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT
File photo
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.