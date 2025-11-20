Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun leaving for startup

Read More
Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum
19-11-2025 15:43 HKT
English youngsters turn to AI for advice: survey
19-11-2025 13:43 HKT
South Korea agrees to join UAE's Stargate AI data centre project
19-11-2025 12:53 HKT
Green Infrastructure You Can See and Feel
19-11-2025 09:00 HKT
Google boss warns no company immune if AI bubble bursts
18-11-2025 18:05 HKT
McCartney to release silent AI protest song
18-11-2025 10:21 HKT
Google announces $40 billion Texas investment to expand AI
15-11-2025 15:25 HKT
Rise of the robots: the promise of physical AI
14-11-2025 15:08 HKT
Warmer winter for HK
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT