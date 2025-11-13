logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

India vows justice after deadly 'terror' car blast

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by - / INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB) / AFP
Photo by - / INDIAN PRESS INFORMATION BUREAU (PIB) / AFP
Indiajusticeterrorcar blast

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Manulife's Headquarters in Canada. Photo from Manulife.
Canada's Manulife posts higher quarterly profit on Asia strength
MARKET
2 hours ago
A security personnel stands guard at a closed market area near the site of an explosion, near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 12, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indian police detain suspects in Kashmir after deadly New Delhi car blast
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
A member of the forensic team works at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
India's Modi vows not to spare those behind Delhi car blast
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 16:48 HKT
Security personnel stand at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
What do we know about Delhi car blast that killed eight people?
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 13:18 HKT
Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Delhi police says car blast being probed under anti-terrorism law
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 09:19 HKT
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures after arriving on the red carpet for the Axel Springer award, in Berlin, Germany, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Pool/File Photo
Musk's Starlink to start services in India
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 16:01 HKT
Indian man jailed for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl on British Airways flight
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 03:26 HKT
The CMS-03 satellite is an upgraded version of the rocket that launched India's unmanned craft that landed on the Moon in August 2023. (AFP)
India space agency launches its heaviest satellite
WORLD NEWS
02-11-2025 21:47 HKT
Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul looks on at the venue of the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 26, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
India to fly home 500 from Thailand after scam hub raid: Thai PM
WORLD NEWS
29-10-2025 18:30 HKT
National flags of China and India fly next to the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, a venue for 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China August 30, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China, India had 'active' communication over border control
CHINA NEWS
29-10-2025 13:21 HKT
Filipina domestic worker arrested for stealing $500,000 in Happy Valley
HONG KONG NEWS
20 hours ago
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
12-11-2025 04:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.