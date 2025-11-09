logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Fire kills six at Turkish perfume warehouse

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
perfumeTurkeywarehousefire

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the press at the US Capitol following his closed-door meeting with US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican from Louisiana, in Washington, DC, on February 7, 2025.
Turkey issues genocide arrest warrant against Netanyahu
WORLD NEWS
08-11-2025 12:39 HKT
Photo by IVAN PISARENKO / AFP Aerial view of a field fire, in Sao Felix do Xingu, Para state, Brazil, on June 16, 2025.
Who is setting fire to the Amazon?
WORLD NEWS
06-11-2025 13:42 HKT
Snooker hall fire in Lai Sun Commercial Centre basement sparked by short circuit in electric stove
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 04:32 HKT
More than 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at the main stadium of Kai Tak Sports Park on Monday morning.
Fire at Kai Tak Main Stadium leads to evacuation of over 50, no injuries reported
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 17:59 HKT
Fire at Kai Tak construction site prompts evacuation of hundreds
HONG KONG NEWS
29-10-2025 12:56 HKT
Mable Chan engages Turkish officials for support in cargo plane incident investigation
HONG KONG NEWS
22-10-2025 20:52 HKT
Two remain critical after Central Chinachem Tower fire
HONG KONG NEWS
19-10-2025 12:20 HKT
Pope Leo XIV gestures to faithfull from the popemobile as he leaves St. Peter's Square at the Vatican after the Jubilee Mass for the missionary world and migrants, on October 5, 2025. (AFP)
Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Turkey and Lebanon
WORLD NEWS
07-10-2025 22:18 HKT
A burnt-out van is covered in foam after being extinguished by fire fighters in Munich, Germany, October 1, 2025. Police and firefighters were out in large numbers along Munich's Lerchenauer Strasse arterial road after a local newspaper reported that explosions and gunshots had been heard. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik
Oktoberfest to remain shut on Wednesday after explosion in Munich
WORLD NEWS
01-10-2025 20:12 HKT
Fire hits hangar under demolition at Haneda Airport
WORLD NEWS
29-09-2025 17:15 HKT
MTR offers free rides for the elderly on Senior Citizens Day, Nov 16
HONG KONG NEWS
07-11-2025 13:54 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong vs Singapore Asian Cup Qualifier tickets snapped up in under 90 minutes
HONG KONG NEWS
07-11-2025 17:29 HKT
Former principal jailed over 4 years for leaking exam papers to lover’s tutoring center
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 18:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.