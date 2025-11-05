logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Two men arrested over explosion at Harvard Medical School

WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division, speaks to reporters during an announcement of the arrest of two people in the November 1, 2025 explosions at Harvard University’s Medical School campus, along with Denis Downing, Interim Chief of the Harvard University Police Department, and Leah Foley, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge Federal Bureau of Investigation Boston Division, speaks to reporters during an announcement of the arrest of two people in the November 1, 2025 explosions at Harvard University’s Medical School campus, along with Denis Downing, Interim Chief of the Harvard University Police Department, and Leah Foley, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Two men arrestedexplosionharvardHarvard Medical School

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A burnt-out van is covered in foam after being extinguished by fire fighters in Munich, Germany, October 1, 2025. Police and firefighters were out in large numbers along Munich's Lerchenauer Strasse arterial road after a local newspaper reported that explosions and gunshots had been heard. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik
Oktoberfest to remain shut on Wednesday after explosion in Munich
WORLD NEWS
01-10-2025 20:12 HKT
Trump unlawfully canceled Harvard's research grants, US judge rules
WORLD NEWS
04-09-2025 05:35 HKT
A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. (Reuters)
Trump administration threatens Harvard's accreditation, seeks records on foreign students
WORLD NEWS
10-07-2025 16:21 HKT
A huge cloud of smoke rises after a gas station exploded on the outskirts of Rome, Italy, July 4, 2025. REUTERS/Matteo Minnella TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
At least 9 people injured after explosion at Rome petrol station
WORLD NEWS
04-07-2025 16:53 HKT
A view of Harvard campus on John F. Kennedy Street at Harvard University is pictured in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S. (Reuters)
Trump says deal with Harvard possible 'over the next week or so'
WORLD NEWS
21-06-2025 12:12 HKT
Representational photo: Smoke rises from an explosion at a chemical plant in Weifang in eastern China in this screengrab taken from a social media video, May 27, 2025 [Reuters]
A blast at a fireworks factory in central China kills 9 people
CHINA NEWS
17-06-2025 15:48 HKT
Vladyslav Plyaka poses for a photo at Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington, Monday, June 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Trump promised to welcome more foreign students. Now, they feel targeted on all fronts
WORLD NEWS
05-06-2025 18:15 HKT
A views shows a damaged freight train at the scene following a railway bridge collapse in the Kursk region, Russia, in this picture published June 1, 2025. (Reuters)
Russian investigators probe bridge blasts as 'acts of terrorism'
WORLD NEWS
01-06-2025 17:11 HKT
Graduating student Jordan Strasser poses for a photograph before Class Day Exercises, part of Harvard University?s 374th Commencement, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Universities seek to lure US-bound students amid Trump crackdown
WORLD NEWS
30-05-2025 19:53 HKT
Tamara Lanier listens as her lawyer speaks to the media about a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of the monetization of photographic images of her great-great-great grandfather, an enslaved African man named Renty, and his daughter Delia, outside of the Harvard Club in New York, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Harvard agrees to relinquish early photos of enslaved people, ending a legal battle
WORLD NEWS
29-05-2025 18:50 HKT
Former principal jailed over 4 years for leaking exam papers to lover’s tutoring center
HONG KONG NEWS
03-11-2025 18:02 HKT
TV Screen Capture
TV show exposes suspected smuggled sashimi supply chain to HK sushi restaurants
HONG KONG NEWS
04-11-2025 00:46 HKT
Man douses Central building in red paint, attacks guard in demand to meet Li Ka-shing
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.