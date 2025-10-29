Pakistan threatens to 'obliterate' Taliban after peace talks fail

Read More
Zelenskiy says Kyiv ready for peace talks, but will not cede territory
28-10-2025 19:14 HKT
At least 10 Afghans dead as Kabul accuses Pakistan of breaking truce
18-10-2025 16:31 HKT
'I know it's immoral': Child workers still common in Pakistan
15-10-2025 14:34 HKT
Pakistan reports a new clash with Afghan forces along border
15-10-2025 09:24 HKT
What restrictions have the Taliban imposed in Afghanistan this year?
30-09-2025 20:01 HKT
Taliban shut down communications across Afghanistan
30-09-2025 10:37 HKT
Elderly British couple to fly home after release by Taliban
20-09-2025 12:13 HKT
Russia says Ukraine peace talks frozen as NATO bolsters defences
13-09-2025 12:13 HKT