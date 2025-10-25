Trump says North Korea is "sort of a nuclear power"

Read More
What to expect from Southeast Asian leaders' summit as Trump attends
24-10-2025 15:59 HKT
North Korea building memorial for troops killed in Ukraine war
24-10-2025 13:27 HKT
Trump completes demolition of White House East Wing: satellite images
24-10-2025 13:22 HKT
Mainland tourist accuses MTR staff of pocketing Octopus refund
23-10-2025 19:00 HKT
(Video) Police issue 31 summonses in minibus seatbelt crackdown
24-10-2025 13:54 HKT
Warm Halloween and winter start defy Autumn chills in HK
24-10-2025 15:47 HKT