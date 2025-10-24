West Bank farmers gather precious olives as harvest season brings new settler attacks

Read More
Indonesia defends decision to ban Israel gymnasts after IOC statement
23-10-2025 16:52 HKT
Israel's top court postpones petition demanding media access to Gaza
23-10-2025 12:20 HKT
Israel's parliament gives initial nod to occupied West Bank annexation
23-10-2025 10:39 HKT
US pushes plan to disarm Hamas and rebuild Gaza
22-10-2025 20:23 HKT
ICC rejects Israel appeal bid over arrest warrants
18-10-2025 10:44 HKT
Pregnant couple falls to death in Tuen Mun after rejected abortion
19-10-2025 18:04 HKT
Central Kowloon Bypass Yau Ma Tei Section to open on Dec 21: sources
22-10-2025 21:59 HKT