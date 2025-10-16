logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Egypt and Greece in talks to preserve historic Sinai monastery

WORLD NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A general view of St. Catherine's Monastery in South Sinai, Egypt. (Reuters)
A general view of St. Catherine's Monastery in South Sinai, Egypt. (Reuters)
St Catherine's MonasterySinaiEgyptGreece

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo: Reuters
Denmark stay top with 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Greece
FOOTBALL
13-10-2025 06:44 HKT
Local residents try to extinguish the fire of a burning house during a wildfire in Kryoneri, near Athens on July 26, 2025. (AFP)
Greece gets EU help to battle disastrous wildfires
WORLD NEWS
27-07-2025 17:24 HKT
US President Donald Trump holds a 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA) hat as he attends the commencement ceremony at West Point Military Academy in West Point, New York, US on May 24, 2025. (File photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz)
Trump keeps world guessing about US military action against Iran
WORLD NEWS
19-06-2025 11:02 HKT
People take cover inside a cable car tunnel following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, at Haifa, Israel June 17, 2025. (Reuters)
China will assist citizens in Israel to evacuate to Egypt from Friday
CHINA NEWS
19-06-2025 09:26 HKT
Handout picture released by Argentina's CONICET shows CONICET researcher Martin Hechenleitner preparing for analysis the skeleton of Huayracursor jaguensis - at the paleontology laboratory of Crilar in Anillaco, La Rioja province, Argentina, on October 15, 2025. Photo by CONICET PRESS OFFICE / CONICET / AFP
One of world's oldest dinosaurs discovered in Argentina
WORLD NEWS
2 hours ago
This photograph taken in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on September 1, 2025, shows the letters AI for Artificial Intelligence on a laptop screen. Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP
Gruelling, low-paid human work behind generative AI curtain
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
Freed Palestinian detainee Shadi Abu Sido sits with his wife Hanaa Bahlul and their children at their home in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, after he was released from Israeli detention as part of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, October 14, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Gaza man reunited with family after being told in Israeli jail they were dead
WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid line up at the Rafah border on the Egypt side and enter the crossing into the Gaza Strip, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza went into effect, in Rafah, Egypt, October 16, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel says preparations to open Rafah crossing underway with Egypt, date to be announced later
WORLD NEWS
4 hours ago
Father of Sumeet Sabharwal, a pilot who died when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft crashed during take-off from an airport, offers prayers as he stands next to the body of his son in Mumbai, India, June 17, 2025. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani/File Photo
Father of pilot in Air India crash asks top court for independent probe
WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
A supporter of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk rallies outside the School District Welcome Center as a school board meeting is taking place in West Palm Beach, Florida, on October 15, 2025. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
YouTube users trip over fake AI tributes to Charlie Kirk
WORLD NEWS
5 hours ago
New HK Island transit line on track for 2027 construction start
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 17:55 HKT
HK tourist sexually assaulted in public at Taipei Station; fugitive suspect arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 20:23 HKT
The two missing Filipino domestic helpers were last seen at Lei Muk Shue Estate on the afternoon of October 8.
Police trace missing Filipino helpers to Lei Muk Shue Estate
HONG KONG NEWS
15-10-2025 16:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.