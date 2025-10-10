logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

ICC rejects release bid from ex-Philippines president Duterte

WORLD NEWS
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the arrival ceremony for the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the arrival ceremony for the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold placards (L and R) depicting Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reading "Accomplice to genocide" as they gather to support the Palestinians and to protest against the interception by Israeli army of the Global Sumud Flotilla, in Milan on October 3, 2025. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Meloni says accused of complicity in genocide at world court
WORLD NEWS
08-10-2025 13:07 HKT
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his 6th State of the Nation Address (SONA), at the House of Representative in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/ File Photo
Crimes against humanity charges against former Philippine President Duterte detailed by court
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 17:28 HKT
Chair of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, South African judge Navi Pillay (R) speaks next to member of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, Chris Sidoti speaks during a press conference in Geneva on September 16, 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
Gaza genocide accusations: Israel in the dock
WORLD NEWS
17-09-2025 20:54 HKT
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Reuters)
Putin will not go to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC arrest warrant, Kremlin aide says
WORLD NEWS
25-06-2025 21:04 HKT
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte delivers a statement following her impeachment by the lower house of the Congress, in her office at Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
How will the impeachment trial of Philippines VP Sara Duterte be held?
WORLD NEWS
10-06-2025 21:17 HKT
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte delivers a statement following her impeachment by the lower house of the Congress, in her office at Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Top Philippine senator to seek dismissal of Duterte impeachment case
WORLD NEWS
04-06-2025 18:14 HKT
A general view of the exterior of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana, File)
ICC prosecutor says Netanyahu arrest warrant should remain as Israel jurisdiction challenge is heard
WORLD NEWS
22-05-2025 17:07 HKT
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up prior to a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, July 3, 2023. (Peter Dejong/AP)
Trump's sanctions on ICC prosecutor have halted tribunal's work
WORLD NEWS
15-05-2025 20:43 HKT
Philippines votes in high-stakes midterms amid Marcos-Duterte showdown
WORLD NEWS
12-05-2025 12:55 HKT
Supporters of the arrested former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attend a solidarity rally on his birthday, in Davao City, Philippines, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
In custody in the Hague, on ballot at home: Philippines' Duterte runs for mayor
WORLD NEWS
09-05-2025 17:13 HKT
The female victim in the case is Xu Na. (Source: Singapore Police Force official website)
Singapore double death case: Father's skeleton, daughter found dead after blood drips to downstairs
WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
Customers wait outside Chong Kee gold shop, renowned for its competitive gold buyback rates amid surging prices, in Hong Kong, China, October 9, 2025. REUTERS/James Pomfret
Hong Kongers rush to sell family jewels as gold glitters
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Woman, 61, dies after being hit by DHL van at Kwun Tong crossing
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.