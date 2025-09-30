logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Hamas yet to respond on Trump's Gaza plan

WORLD NEWS
12 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
This handout picture released by the Palestinian Authority's press office (PPO) shows President Mahmud Abbas (R) meeting with Britain's former prime minister Tony Blair in Amman on July 13, 2025. Britain's government Monday, September 29, threw its weight behind US President Donald Trump's new plan to end the war in Gaza after it was presented to Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP)
This handout picture released by the Palestinian Authority's press office (PPO) shows President Mahmud Abbas (R) meeting with Britain's former prime minister Tony Blair in Amman on July 13, 2025. Britain's government Monday, September 29, threw its weight behind US President Donald Trump's new plan to end the war in Gaza after it was presented to Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Thaer GHANAIM / PPO / AFP)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(AP Illustration / Peter Hamlin) Credit: AP/AP Illustration / Peter Hamlin
Women in Gaza say they were promised food, money or work in exchange for sexual interactions
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Protesters shout slogans against the visit to the US of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was "very close" to securing peace in the Gaza war, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and releasing a 20-point peace plan. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Israelis cautiously optimistic over Trump's Gaza peace plan
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Protesters hold signs to demonstrate against the visit to the US of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was "very close" to securing peace in the Gaza war, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and releasing a 20-point peace plan. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Gazans say Trump's peace plan a 'farce'
WORLD NEWS
16 hours ago
Protesters attend a demonstration against the visit to the US of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, on September 29, 2025. US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Washington was "very close" to securing peace in the Gaza war, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and releasing a 20-point peace plan. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
Key points of Trump's Gaza peace plan
WORLD NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after he landed back at the White House during a Marine One arrival on September 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Trump renews tariff threat on movies made abroad
WORLD NEWS
29-09-2025 22:34 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Trump urges Microsoft to fire ex-Biden administration official
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 20:31 HKT
A person holding a Ghana flag in a file photo. Fan with flag Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston
US reverses Ghana visa curbs as country becomes deportation hub
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 18:18 HKT
A statue of Amelia Earhart is pictured at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum in Atchison, Kansas, U.S. February 16, 2024. REUTERS/Arin Yoon/File Photo
Trump orders release of government records on aviator Amelia Earhart
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 17:10 HKT
A water feature is seen in an empty Merlion Park, as tourism braces for a steep decline following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) along Marina Bay in Singapore, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su
US tariffs threaten $3.1 billion of Singapore's pharma exports, trade talks ongoing
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 16:28 HKT
Brian Warpup inspects one of his soybean fields in Warren, Ind., Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) · Associated Press
Trump's trade battle with China puts US soybean farmers in peril
CHINA NEWS
27-09-2025 15:49 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:36 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.