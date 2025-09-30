logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

FBI boss Kash Patel gave New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns illegal to possess under local laws

WORLD NEWS
14 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
FILE - In this photo released by the US Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, FBI Director Kash Patel cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the FBI office in Wellington, New Zealand, July 31, 2025. (Ola Thorsen/US Embassy via AP, File)
FILE - In this photo released by the US Embassy in Wellington, New Zealand, FBI Director Kash Patel cuts the ribbon at the official opening of the FBI office in Wellington, New Zealand, July 31, 2025. (Ola Thorsen/US Embassy via AP, File)

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The Federal Bureau Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
FBI fires agents pictured kneeling during racial justice protest in 2020
WORLD NEWS
27-09-2025 14:27 HKT
Travellers walk under an Air New Zealand sign at Auckland Airport in New Zealand, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Nigel Marple
China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
CHINA NEWS
17-09-2025 14:55 HKT
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks before President Donald Trump signs a memorandum in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Patel to face Senate amid questions over probe into Charlie Kirk's killing and internal FBI upheaval
WORLD NEWS
16-09-2025 15:25 HKT
Photo: FBI
Investigators in Charlie Kirk killing find weapon, release images of person of interest
WORLD NEWS
12-09-2025 02:28 HKT
New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon walks at Downing Street to meet Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in London, Britain, April 22, 2025. REUTERS/Belinda Jiao/File photo
New Zealand relaxes rules on foreigners owning property
WORLD NEWS
02-09-2025 10:39 HKT
Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu poses with her three medals before a commendation ceremony for role models of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics at the Great Hall of the People, on April 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
Olympic champion skier Eileen Gu injured in a training accident in New Zealand
WORLD NEWS
22-08-2025 16:57 HKT
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the opening ceremony of the Knesset Museum in Jerusalem on August 11, 2025. (Photo by Ohad Zwigenberg / POOL / AFP)
New Zealand PM says Netanyahu has 'lost the plot'
WORLD NEWS
13-08-2025 20:08 HKT
US FBI opens office in New Zealand
WORLD NEWS
31-07-2025 11:09 HKT
Far-right Israeli lawmakers Itamar Ben Gvir, center, and Bezalel Smotrich, right, attend the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli parliament, at the Knesset, or parliament, in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. Maya Alleruzzo/Pool via REUTERS/ File Photo
UK and others sanction 2 far-right Israeli Cabinet ministers for 'inciting extremist violence'
WORLD NEWS
11-06-2025 14:46 HKT
James Comey, former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), is seen as he is sworn in remotely from his home during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2020. U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Ex-FBI director Comey meets with Secret Service over '8647' post
WORLD NEWS
17-05-2025 14:13 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:36 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.