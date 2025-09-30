FBI boss Kash Patel gave New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns illegal to possess under local laws

Read More
China accuses New Zealand over airport 'harassment'
17-09-2025 14:55 HKT
New Zealand relaxes rules on foreigners owning property
02-09-2025 10:39 HKT
New Zealand PM says Netanyahu has 'lost the plot'
13-08-2025 20:08 HKT
US FBI opens office in New Zealand
31-07-2025 11:09 HKT
Ex-FBI director Comey meets with Secret Service over '8647' post
17-05-2025 14:13 HKT
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT