Fearing US invasion, Venezuela to hold emergency drills

Members of the Bolivarian Armed Forces take part in a military deployment in support of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro at Bolivar Avenue in Caracas on September 23, 2025. Maduro announced that he is considering declaring a "state of external commotion" to deal with "aggressions" from the United States while receiving the support of hundreds of armed civilians and military personnel who marched in his defense in Caracas. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP)