Lactose intolerant? Lactose-free milks may not be the option for all

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Switching to lactose-free milk to avoid stomach pain? A doctor tested it himself and found his blood sugar surged rapidly. He warns that two groups of people may unknowingly fall into a blood sugar trap if they drink too much.

Doctor Tests Lactose-Free Milk: Blood Sugar Spikes Rapidly – 2 Groups Should Be Cautious

Endocrinologist and metabolism specialist Dr. Tsai Ming-chieh posted on Facebook that many people with lactose intolerance experience cramps and diarrhea after drinking milk. Lactose-free milk, which promises to avoid these issues, often becomes their first choice. However, he warns that the sugar in lactose-free milk hasn't disappeared - it's been broken down. Using enzymatic hydrolysis, the disaccharide lactose is pre-digested into smaller molecules: glucose and galactose. While this does avoid diarrhea caused by lactase deficiency, it also means the sugars are absorbed faster and more directly.

To verify, Tsai tested a glass of lactose-free milk himself - and was shocked by the blood sugar spike: his level shot from 93 mg/dL to 176 mg/dL, a jump of 83 mg/dL in a short time. He noted that regular whole or low-fat milk had never caused such a dramatic rise.

Tsai says that for lactose-intolerant people, lactose-free milk is a good choice for digestive comfort. But for those trying to control blood sugar or lose weight, assuming it's "sugar-free" and drinking freely is a hidden blood sugar trap.

Does "Lactose-Free" Mean "Sugar-Free"?

Nutritionist Chen Xuan-xi previously told Sing Tao Headline that the recommended intake for lactose-free milk is similar to regular milk: moderation is key. According to the Chinese Dietary Guidelines (2022), adults should consume 2 to 3 cups daily (about 240–250 ml each, totalling 500–750 ml). This provides around 600–900 mg of calcium, helping meet the daily recommendation of 1000–1200 mg for strong bones and osteoporosis prevention.

Most people, including those with mild lactose intolerance, can tolerate one cup of milk per serving. Lactose-free milk is even gentler on digestion. Children and teenagers may need more (about 3 cups), while older adults and pregnant women should aim for 2 cups daily, spaced out - e.g., one at breakfast, one in the afternoon - to avoid overloading the system. Drinking it in portions improves absorption and reduces stomach discomfort. Avoid overconsumption to prevent excess calorie intake. If you have higher calcium needs or are more active, you can also get calcium from other sources like yogurt or dark green vegetables.

Sources: Endocrinologist Dr. Tsai Ming-chieh, Nutritionist Chen Xuan-xi, Chinese Dietary Guidelines (2022) (Chinese Nutrition Society), Sing Tao Headline Interview