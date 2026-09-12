Does eating pasta really not cause weight gain? Expert debunks 3 common misconceptions

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Many people immediately cut pasta when trying to lose weight, assuming it's fattening. But an expert points out that pasta itself isn't the real culprit—and shares 3 healthy ways to eat it. Surprisingly, having pasta for dinner can even improve sleep.

According to Japanese media Yahoo! JAPAN, Massi, an Italian writer who has lived in Japan for 20 years, says that while many believe pasta is high in calories and fattening, its calorie content is actually similar to bread. Pasta, like other grains, is a source of complex carbohydrates that are absorbed slowly by the body, providing sustained energy for daily activities.

Massi explains that pasta made from durum wheat semolina has a significant advantage over refined white rice and refined wheat flour (used in bread) because it has a lower glycemic index (GI). This helps prevent rapid blood sugar spikes, reducing the risk of fat accumulation caused by excessive insulin secretion.

Additionally, high-quality pasta contains about 13.5% to 14.5% protein, offering both nutritional value and enhanced satiety. Rather than cutting carbs to lose weight, it's better to eat pasta in moderation while controlling total daily calorie intake. He breaks down 3 healthy ways to eat pasta:

3 Healthy Ways to Eat Pasta

1. Avoid High-Calorie Sauce Traps

Oil-rich sauces like pesto and pancetta tomato sauce quickly increase calorie intake. Make light sauces at home using fresh tomato base with plenty of chopped vegetables like zucchini and carrots, finished with a drizzle of good-quality extra virgin olive oil.

Be careful when eating pasta at restaurants—many add excessive oil, salt, and cream to enhance flavour, making the calorie count much higher than expected. Cooking at home lets you control oil and salt, and choose higher-quality pasta, helping prevent digestive issues like indigestion, acid reflux, and bloating.

2. Control Portion Sizes

Portion sizes vary based on activity and metabolism, but a general guideline is 70–100g of dry pasta per meal. For active individuals or younger people, eating pasta daily is fine—it's easily converted into energy. For sedentary office workers, limit or adjust daily intake to maintain protein and calorie balance. Choose whole wheat pasta or pasta made from ancient grains (like oats or rye), which are easier to digest and more nutritious. Highly refined wheat flour, even with protein, is harder to digest and may cause bloating—so always check the ingredient list.

3. Eating Pasta for Dinner May Improve Sleep

Many assume eating carbs at night leads to weight gain, but medically, whether you eat them at lunch or dinner makes little difference. In fact, pasta is easier to digest than animal proteins and fats like meat and cheese. So eating pasta for dinner can actually reduce digestive strain and potentially improve sleep quality. The key is keeping total daily calories within limits and cooking pasta al dente (with a slight bite) to avoid overburdening the digestive system.

Source: Yahoo! JAPAN