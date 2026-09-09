Study shows: Taking the stairs is vital to cardiovascular health

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Busy urbanites often skip exercise due to lack of time. But a small daily habit change can significantly benefit cardiovascular health. Pulmonologist and critical care physician Dr. Huang Xuan cites international research showing that stair climbing—often dismissed as a "micro-exercise"—is a seriously underestimated health secret. People who regularly take the stairs have a 39% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Data from Nearly 480,000 People: 6 to 10 Floors Daily Provides Significant Benefits

Huang analysed a recent meta-analysis that included 9 international studies covering nearly 480,000 participants. Results showed that those who regularly climbed stairs had a 39% lower risk of cardiovascular death compared to those who rarely or never did. Another large study found that climbing more than 5 floors daily reduced all-cause mortality risk by 24%, with 6 to 10 floors per day offering the most optimal health benefits. Huang notes that the data reflects the association between long-term habits and health—the key is not a single intense session, but consistently increasing daily activity to improve cardiovascular fitness and weight management.

5 Practical Guidelines for Stair Climbing

To incorporate stair climbing into busy urban life, Huang recommends a gradual approach and offers these 5 safety principles:

Start Slowly: Beginners can start with 1–3 floors daily—skip one elevator ride—and gradually increase as you get used to it. Moderate Pace: No need to sprint. Maintain a pace where you can still speak short sentences comfortably. Step Securely: Place your entire foot firmly on each step. Hold the handrail if needed. Watch the Impact of Going Down: Be especially careful if you have knee discomfort or arthritis—descending stairs puts more stress on joints than ascending. Take the Lift When Necessary: If carrying heavy items, pushing a stroller, or feeling unsteady, choose the lift for safety.

Stop and Seek Help If Symptoms Appear

Huang warns: if you experience chest pain, unusual shortness of breath, dizziness, or palpitations while climbing stairs, stop immediately and seek medical attention. People with severe arthritis or unstable heart conditions should consult a doctor before starting this kind of routine. Lifts offer convenience; stairs offer health. Start building your health capital today—by taking just one extra flight of stairs.