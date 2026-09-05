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WELLNESS

4 affordable household items for eliminating odours

WELLNESS
2 hours ago

by

Khan Heeba Lazmi

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In hot, humid weather, unpleasant household odours—especially the smell of shoes after taking them off—can be embarrassing. You don't need to buy expensive deodorising sprays. Experts recommend using 4 affordable household items to quickly eliminate stubborn odours.

1. Baking Soda Spray

For quick odour removal and internal cleaning after wearing shoes all day, mix baking soda with water to make a spray. Lightly spray inside shoes after removing them to significantly reduce odour. For leather shoes, avoid sprays—use powdered baking soda instead. Put it in an old stocking or a breathable pouch and place it inside the shoe. You can also put baking soda in an empty container and place it in your shoe cabinet to absorb moisture and odours for 2–3 months.

2. Coffee Grounds

Slightly damp coffee grounds absorb ammonia odours 5 times better than activated charcoal. Even dried, they're twice as effective. Place used coffee grounds directly in the fridge for powerful deodorising. Dry them and put them in tea bags to use in toilets, shoe cabinets, cars, or other odour-prone areas.

3. Shaving Soap

If you have soap that doesn't suit your skin or is unused, turn it into a natural closet deodoriser. Use a grater to shave thin slices, place them in a tea bag or drawstring pouch, and put it in your wardrobe, shoe cabinet, entrance, or bathroom. If the scent fades, gently rub the pouch or add fresh soap shavings.

4. White Vinegar

White vinegar is not just a cooking ingredient—it neutralises odours and is a perfect natural alternative to air fresheners, especially for kitchens and bathrooms. To reduce bin odour, place a paper towel soaked in white vinegar inside the bin bag. Important: Never mix white vinegar with chlorine-based cleaners—this releases toxic gas.

 

 

Source: grapee (Japan)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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