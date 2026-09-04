Pharmacist warns of 4 situations to never use Vaseline

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Vaseline is a must-have "multi-purpose balm" for many. But a recent social media post reminded users that not every Vaseline product is safe for lips—you need to check the "Page 2" instructions to choose the right one for lip care. The post sparked widespread discussion: Vaseline actually has 2 pages of instructions, and it's not suitable for every body part. A pharmacist has analysed the usage precautions, highlighting 4 situations where it should be completely avoided.

Vaseline Has a "Page 2" – Check Before Lip Use to Avoid Risk

A Taiwanese netizen shared on Threads that Vaseline has a "Page 2" of instructions listing which body parts it can be applied to. They realised that "not every Vaseline is safe for lips" and only later checked their own product. Fortunately, theirs was suitable for lip use—but after years of using it, they worried about potential harm.

Pharmacist Chen Jialing points out that Vaseline's core function is "occlusive moisturisation"—it forms a protective film on the skin, locking in moisture and blocking external bacteria and pollutants. This gives rise to many practical uses, from skincare to first aid.

However, she cautions that Vaseline is not a cure-all and should be avoided in these 4 situations:

4 Vaseline Precautions

1. Avoid on Fresh Burns: Burns need to release heat. Vaseline traps heat and may worsen the injury. Wait until the wound has cooled before considering use.

2. Use with Caution on Oily or Acne-Prone Skin: Vaseline is highly occlusive. If not properly cleansed, it can clog pores and worsen blackheads or acne.

3. Do Not Use with Latex Condoms: Vaseline is oil-based and can degrade latex, increasing the risk of condom breakage. Use water-based lubricants instead.

4. Locks in Moisture, Does Not Add It: Vaseline itself contains no water. On extremely dry skin, apply toner or lotion first, then seal with Vaseline.

10 Practical Uses for Vaseline

Deep Moisture: Apply thickly to heels, elbows, or dry areas at night, then wear socks or gloves. Skin feels noticeably softer by morning.

DIY Scrub: Mix with sea salt for a gentle exfoliating paste.

Longer-Lasting Perfume: Apply a thin layer to wrists or behind ears before spraying—the oil helps hold the scent.

Hair Dye Barrier: Apply to the hairline, ears, and neck before dyeing to easily wipe away stains.

Gentle Makeup Remover: Use to remove eye or lip makeup by gently massaging to dissolve products.

Protect Minor Wounds: After cleaning, apply to stop minor bleeding, form a protective layer, and speed healing (not for infected wounds).

Prevent Blisters: Apply to areas where new shoes rub to reduce friction and prevent blisters.

Soothe Nappy Rash: Apply to clean skin to protect against urine and stool irritation.

Soothe Chapped Nose from Colds: Frequent wiping can cause redness and peeling—Vaseline provides relief.

Lubricant: Apply to stuck zippers or fingers to help free them or remove stuck rings.

Sources: yuniaura.tw @ Threads, Pharmacist Chen Jialing