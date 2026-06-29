LDK tests 11 black UV-blocking compact umbrellas - 3 achieve A-grade

With summer approaching, UV intensity is increasing, making UV-blocking compact umbrellas a practical necessity. Japanese magazine LDK tested 11 black UV-blocking compact umbrellas, including popular brands such as Uniqlo and Lilac. The team conducted a comprehensive comparison of each product's UV protection, heat insulation, structural integrity, and user experience. Three products received an A-grade rating.

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LDK announced the test results for 11 black UV-blocking compact umbrellas, based on four evaluation criteria:

UV Protection: A UV-sensitive sticker (turning pink under UV light) was placed under the umbrella. Artificial sunlight was shone from a fixed distance. The color change with and without the umbrella was measured to calculate the UV blockage rate. This test measured the fabric's UV-blocking ability, not considering reflection.

Heat Insulation: Heat was applied to the outside of the umbrella, and the internal temperature was measured after a set time. Heat insulation efficiency was calculated and evaluated by comparing the temperature change with and without using the umbrella.

Umbrella Structure: A professional umbrella manufacturer actually used the umbrellas to evaluate the strength of the fabric and frame.

User Experience: Professionals and monitors actually used the umbrellas, assessing ease of opening/closing, folding convenience, and portability.

LDK Test Results: Complete List of 11 Black UV-Blocking Compact Umbrellas Rated

(Listed from lowest to highest score)

C-Grade (2.94 pts): NITORI Easy Open/Close Folding Umbrella (70cm dj) (¥2001 JPY / approx. HK$99)

B-Grade (3.42 pts): Lilac 5-Fold Folding Parasol (¥999 JPY / approx. HK$49)

B-Grade (3.60 pts): pitää Pita [Magnet] Plain 55 (¥4400 JPY / approx. HK$217)

B-Grade (3.60 pts): i.D PROTECT U Folding Parasol Ultra-Lightweight Model (¥1760 JPY / approx. HK$87)

B-Grade (3.69 pts): HUS. ALL WEATHER Colors (¥3366 JPY / approx. HK$166)

B-Grade (3.81 pts): KEYUCA [Sunshade/UV Cut] Folding Umbrella, Sunshade Windproof 55cm Solid (¥2860 JPY / approx. HK$141)

B-Grade (3.91 pts): Workman Rain/Shine Daily Anchor Umbrella (¥880 JPY / approx. HK$43)

B-Grade (3.94 pts): Wpc. Sunshade Compact Frill Mini Parasol Folding (¥3982 JPY / approx. HK$196)

A-Grade (4.05 pts): UVO Strongest Parasol 5-Fold Mini Compact (¥6600 JPY / approx. HK$325)

A-Grade (4.06 pts): Ogawa Zero And Rain/Shine Folding Parasol [Lightweight 55cm / 7 Colors] (¥2871 JPY / approx. HK$141)

A-Grade (4.52 pts): Uniqlo UV Cut Compact Umbrella / Heat Blocking / Black (Approx. HK$199) – Best Buy Award

What Are the Advantages of the Best Buy Black UV-Blocking Compact Umbrella?

Among the tested products, the NITORI Easy Open/Close Folding Umbrella (70cm dj) ranked last. LDK testers noted that while this umbrella performed well in UV protection, its cooling effect was disappointing. Its large 70cm size comfortably fits 2-3 people and provides good shade. However, professionals pointed out that due to the thinner fabric and lack of UV coating, it struggles to completely block direct sunlight. Additionally, its weight of approximately 390g makes it unsuitable for daily portability.

The Uniqlo UV Cut Compact Umbrella / Heat Blocking / Black ranked first and received the "Best Buy" title. Testers noted that this umbrella has an extremely high UV protection rate – its sun protection effect is practically perfect, offering cool comfort. With a 95cm diameter and seven ribs that are both flexible and strong, even if blown inside out by the wind, it can quickly be restored to its original shape – its structural design is also close to perfect. The sturdy fabric resists wrinkling and is easy to fold. The wide, solid handle also received much praise from testers.







Source: Japanese Magazine LDK (Lifestyle, Design, Kitchen)



