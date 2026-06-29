LDK tests 11 black UV-blocking compact umbrellas - 3 achieve A-grade

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With summer approaching, UV intensity is increasing, making UV-blocking compact umbrellas a practical necessity. Japanese magazine LDK tested 11 black UV-blocking compact umbrellas, including popular brands such as Uniqlo and Lilac. The team conducted a comprehensive comparison of each product's UV protection, heat insulation, structural integrity, and user experience. Three products received an A-grade rating.
LDK announced the test results for 11 black UV-blocking compact umbrellas, based on four evaluation criteria:
(Listed from lowest to highest score)
Among the tested products, the NITORI Easy Open/Close Folding Umbrella (70cm dj) ranked last. LDK testers noted that while this umbrella performed well in UV protection, its cooling effect was disappointing. Its large 70cm size comfortably fits 2-3 people and provides good shade. However, professionals pointed out that due to the thinner fabric and lack of UV coating, it struggles to completely block direct sunlight. Additionally, its weight of approximately 390g makes it unsuitable for daily portability.
The Uniqlo UV Cut Compact Umbrella / Heat Blocking / Black ranked first and received the "Best Buy" title. Testers noted that this umbrella has an extremely high UV protection rate – its sun protection effect is practically perfect, offering cool comfort. With a 95cm diameter and seven ribs that are both flexible and strong, even if blown inside out by the wind, it can quickly be restored to its original shape – its structural design is also close to perfect. The sturdy fabric resists wrinkling and is easy to fold. The wide, solid handle also received much praise from testers.
Source: Japanese Magazine LDK (Lifestyle, Design, Kitchen)