Nutritionist compares 5 protein-rich foods to find top pick for blood sugar control and fullness

People today are increasingly concerned about healthy eating. Besides consuming more fruits and vegetables, many are also deliberately increasing their protein intake. A nutritionist lists the nutritional components of 5 common protein-rich foods and recommends one that is high in protein, effective for blood sugar control, and increases satiety.

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Comparison of 5 Protein-Rich Foods (per 100g/100ml)

Milk (Whole Milk) Calories: 63 kcal

Protein: 3.1 g

Fat: 3.6 g

Carbohydrates: 4.8 g Unsweetened Soy Milk Calories: 33 kcal

Protein: 3.6 g

Fat: 1.8 g

Carbohydrates: 0.7 g Regular Yogurt (Unsweetened) Calories: 62 kcal

Protein: 3.0 g

Fat: 3.2 g

Carbohydrates: 5.3 g Greek Yogurt (Unsweetened) Calories: 90 kcal

Protein: 9.5 g

Fat: 3.5 g

Carbohydrates: 4.0 g Cheese (e.g., Cheddar, Gouda) Calories: 330 kcal

Protein: 24.0 g

Fat: 26.0 g

Carbohydrates: 1.5 g

3 Guidelines for Choosing Protein Supplements: Top Choice for Blood Sugar Control and Satiety

The nutritionist, Yeung Si-ham states that looking at nutritional data alone may not be sufficient. In real life, choices should be made flexibly according to your health goals. She shares 3 key clinical health points:

1. Greek Yogurt

Many wonder why Greek yogurt has higher nutritional value than regular yogurt. This is because authentic Greek yogurt undergoes an extra step of straining (removing whey), which highly concentrates the protein, making it nearly three times that of regular yogurt or milk, with relatively lower carbohydrates. Additionally, its thick, creamy texture provides a very high level of satiety. For individuals with insulin resistance, those who need strict low-carb diets, or those who easily get hungry, unsweetened Greek yogurt is a highly recommended healthy snack, achieving both muscle gain and blood sugar control.

2. Cheese

Many people assume cheese is high in protein and eat it freely, but it is actually a fat bomb. Although 100g of cheese contains up to 24g of protein, it also comes with up to 26g of fat and exceeds 300 calories. Cheese is a highly concentrated dairy product. Eating about 2 slices of cheese (approx. 40g) provides the same calories and fat as a serving of whole milk. Unknowingly overeating cheese can easily lead to excess calories and excessive saturated fat intake. Therefore, portion control is essential when eating cheese.

3. Milk vs. Soy Milk

From the data, the protein content of both is similar, with soy milk even having a slight edge. The biggest advantage of unsweetened soy milk is that its calorie content is almost half that of whole milk, and its carbohydrates are near zero, having minimal impact on post-meal blood sugar. However, if the goal is to supplement calcium, the bioavailability and calcium content of dairy products still far exceed those of soy milk.









Source: Nutritionist Yeung Si-ham



