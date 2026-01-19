logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
WEALTH & INVESTMENT

Smart Technology Empowers Hongkongers to Take Control of their MPF Investments

WEALTH & INVESTMENT
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Top News
Read More
The HSBC bank logo is pictured at a branch office at the Paradeplatz in Zurich February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
HSBC to review Singapore insurance business as its slims down globally
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
16-01-2026 11:28 HKT
A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS
China 2025 new bank loans lowest in seven years, policy support needed
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
15-01-2026 18:10 HKT
AP/Kin Cheung
CTF Service plans to issue up to 5 billion yuan of bonds
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14-01-2026 14:59 HKT
(from left to right) Ivan Choi, chief customer & marketing officer of Prudential Hong Kong; Fliex Fung, chief product officer of of Prudential Hong Kong; Gao Huasheng, vice dean of the international institute of finance at Fudan University and professor of finance
Over 77pc HK parents have no plans for children in the AI ​​era: survey
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-01-2026 16:06 HKT
The U.S Capitol is seen in the background as a flag flies in Alexandria, Virginia, U.S., December 24, 2025. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
Fitch Ratings says Fed independence is key factor for US sovereign rating
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-01-2026 10:48 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters outside the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on the Financial Street in Beijing, China February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo
China examines foreign trades in its ETF market, Bloomberg News reports
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
13-01-2026 10:35 HKT
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
Yuan's rally does not signal revaluation, former regulator says
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
12-01-2026 11:24 HKT
The Indian flag flies in front of the new logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) at its headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 19, 2023. REUTERS
India plans to scrap curbs on Chinese firms bidding for government contracts
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-01-2026 22:07 HKT
A for sale sign is shown for a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S. July 25, 2025. REUTERS
Trump threatens to ban Wall Street investments in single-family homes
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-01-2026 15:28 HKT
Hang Seng Bank
Hang Seng Bank's shareholders voting on HSBC's $106 billion privatization proposal
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
08-01-2026 12:15 HKT
59 Hong Kong Marathon runners hospitalized, two in critical condition
HONG KONG NEWS
18-01-2026 16:46 HKT
Martial arts icon Bruce Leung passes away at 77
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Celebrities and top officials join runners at HK Marathon 2026
HONG KONG NEWS
18-01-2026 13:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.