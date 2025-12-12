Apple wins partial reversal of sanctions in Epic Games antitrust lawsuit

Read More
Apple delays next version of iPhone Air, the Information reports
11-11-2025 10:53 HKT
Apple removes ICE tracking apps after pressure by Trump administration
03-10-2025 12:35 HKT
Nvidia says complies with law after China antitrust finding
16-09-2025 11:07 HKT
Apple holds down new iPhone prices amid threats of Trump tariffs
10-09-2025 05:02 HKT
US tech titans pay hommage to Trump at White House dinner
05-09-2025 15:21 HKT
Antitrust cases against US tech giants
03-09-2025 15:53 HKT
Musk clashes with Altman after accusing App Store of favoring OpenAI
13-08-2025 18:20 HKT
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
10-12-2025 19:32 HKT