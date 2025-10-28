logo
Stay at the forefront of green technologies at Eco Expo Asia

TECH & STARTUP
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A smartphone with a displayed Qualcomm logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Qualcomm accelerates data center push with new AI chips launching next year
TECH & STARTUP
12 hours ago
People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng attends a press conference in Beijing, China September 24, 2024. REUTERS
China to maintain crypto crackdown, monitor overseas
TECH & STARTUP
17 hours ago
A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration created on January 15, 2025. REUTERS
Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday
TECH & STARTUP
18 hours ago
Holograms, which show different images and colours depending on the angle at which they are viewed, are seen on the new Japanese 1,000 yen banknote as the new note is displayed at a currency museum of the Bank of Japan, on the day the new notes of 10,000 yen, 5,000 yen and 1,000 yen went into circulation, in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool/File Photo
World's first yen-pegged stablecoin debuts in Japan
TECH & STARTUP
20 hours ago
A Meta logo is pictured at a trade fair in Hannover Messe, in Hanover, Germany, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo
EU finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations
TECH & STARTUP
24-10-2025 22:45 HKT
An array of mobile phones at ChinaJoy – the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference – in Shanghai in July 2021. REUTERS
China's Xiaomi says surging memory chip prices push up smartphone costs
TECH & STARTUP
24-10-2025 14:56 HKT
Xiaomi's YU7 was first display in HK on September 4, 2025. SING TAO
Xiaomi offers purchase tax subsidies for locked-in EV orders for 2026 cars
TECH & STARTUP
24-10-2025 14:16 HKT
Visitors stand near a Meituan booth at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing. Photo by REUTERS
Meituan plans inaugural dim sum bond to raise up to 10 billion yuan, Bloomberg says
TECH & STARTUP
24-10-2025 13:12 HKT
Chinese National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Chairman Zheng Shanjie looks on during a press conference on the fourth plenum of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, in Beijing, China, October 24, 2025. REUTERS
China to foster future industries, create another hi-tech industry base next decade: NDRC
TECH & STARTUP
24-10-2025 12:11 HKT
Hong Kong poised to advance to next phase of fintech strategy, de facto c-bank says
TECH & STARTUP
24-10-2025 11:48 HKT
