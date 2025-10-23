News
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
TECH & STARTUP
Hong Kong to host Asia’s first Actinium-225 isotope plant for cancer therapy
TECH & STARTUP
40 mins ago
Officials and guests attend the launch ceremony of Advanced Isotopes Technology Asia’s new medical isotope production facility at Tai Po InnoPark.
Tesla's record revenue tops forecasts as tax credit expiry drives US EV sales
TECH & STARTUP
5 hours ago
Meta is cutting around 600 roles in AI unit, Axios reports
TECH & STARTUP
11 hours ago
China Unicom's net profit up 5pc for the first three quarters, to spin off internet unit
TECH & STARTUP
12 hours ago
Chan urges APEC to collaborate on tech and digitalization
TECH & STARTUP
16 hours ago
Baidu expands robotaxi push to Switzerland in PostBus deal
TECH & STARTUP
16 hours ago
Anthropic, Google in talks on cloud deal worth tens of billions, Bloomberg News reports
TECH & STARTUP
19 hours ago
China issues questionnaires on US chip anti-dumping probe
TECH & STARTUP
21 hours ago
OpenAI launches AI browser Atlas in latest challenge to Google
TECH & STARTUP
22 hours ago
Chipmaker CXMT plans Shanghai listing with 300 billion yuan valuation, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
21-10-2025 17:21 HKT
Apple nears US$4 trillion valuation as shares surge on strong iPhone 17 demand
TECH & STARTUP
21-10-2025 10:15 HKT
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
22-10-2025 04:20 HKT
Aaron Kwok welcomes third princess; spotted driving to hospital
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15 hours ago
Man attacked by 3 knife-wielding assailants in Wan Chai alley
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
