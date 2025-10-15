News
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
TECH & STARTUP
Stay at the Forefront of AI-powered Smart Products at Global Sources Hong Kong Expo
TECH & STARTUP
49 mins ago
Smart helmets and cutting-edge products
Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature
TECH & STARTUP
4 hours ago
Chinese autonomous driving firm WeRide taps banks for Hong Kong listing, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
17 hours ago
Huawei's EV partner Seres begins gauging interest for planned US$2b HK listing, Bloomberg reports
TECH & STARTUP
17 hours ago
Spain the frontrunner for Chinese carmaker BYD's third European plant, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
18 hours ago
OpenAI taps Broadcom to build its first AI processor in latest chip deal
TECH & STARTUP
13-10-2025 21:42 HKT
Apple to sell iPhone Air in China this Friday, Tim Cook says
TECH & STARTUP
13-10-2025 20:53 HKT
Microsoft, SoftBank in talks for US$2 billion investment in UK's Wayve, FT reports
TECH & STARTUP
13-10-2025 19:44 HKT
Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory begins production ramp-up in Q4
TECH & STARTUP
13-10-2025 19:29 HKT
Xiaomi shares slump on another EV crash report
TECH & STARTUP
13-10-2025 15:58 HKT
Taiwan sees no significant impact on chip sector from China rare earths curbs
TECH & STARTUP
12-10-2025 17:46 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Gusty winds and sharp cooldown expected as late-season storm nears HK
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
A city at risk? Experts warn of 70pc chance of catastrophic earthquake striking Tokyo within 30 years
WORLD NEWS
13-10-2025 17:27 HKT
