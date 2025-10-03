HKUST-SINO One Million Dollar Entrepreneurship Competition 2025 Concludes with Youth-Led Innovation

Prof. Nancy IP, HKUST President [Front row, sixth from right]; Mr. David NG, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sino Group [Front row, fifth from right]; and other guests, including Prof. Yike GUO, HKUST Provost [Front row, fourth from right]; Prof. Tim CHENG, HKUST Vice-President for Research and Development [Front row, fifth from left]; Ir. John KWONG, HKUST Vice-President for Development [Front row, third from left] officiated at the opening of the award presentation ceremony.