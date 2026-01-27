Gauff gone in 59 minutes as Svitolina sets up Sabalenka semi-final

Read More
Anisimova ends Wang’s run as US women dominate in Melbourne
26-01-2026 19:15 HKT
Patriots and Seahawks set up Super Bowl rematch
26-01-2026 18:09 HKT
'Bizarre, sad' game for US city in turmoil
26-01-2026 18:00 HKT
Fast Learner's rise driven by strong family bond
26-01-2026 15:28 HKT
Rosenior impressed as Chelsea pass 'huge test' in Palace win
26-01-2026 13:22 HKT
US teen Jovic relishes Sabalenka challenge
25-01-2026 15:37 HKT
Doncic keeps emotions in check in triumphant visit to Dallas
25-01-2026 14:18 HKT
Mbappe double takes Real Madrid top of La Liga
25-01-2026 13:11 HKT
Drivers to face $2,000 fines for using over two electronic devices
25-01-2026 15:33 HKT