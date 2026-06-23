Four HK women arrested in Macau over alleged failure to report found cash worth $94,000

Four Hong Kong women in their 60s have been arrested in Macau after allegedly failing to report a bag containing over HK$94,000 in cash, local police said.

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The incident took place on June 17, when a tourist reportedly left a yellow cloth bag in a taxi after travelling from Rua de Pequim to Largo de Monte Carlo. The bag was said to contain over HK$94,000.

Macau Public Security Police said surveillance footage from the city’s CCTV system helped identify a group of four women. One of them was seen picking up the bag before the group proceeded to a nearby hotel.

Police later tracked down and arrested all four suspects at the hotel. The women, all Hong Kong residents in their 60s and reportedly unemployed, denied the allegations.

They have been charged with misappropriation of found property.

The case has been referred to Macau’s Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up investigation.