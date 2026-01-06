Dow hits record, energy stocks end higher after US strikes Venezuela

Read More
S&P 500, Nasdaq end flat in holiday-thin trade, Meta gains on deal
31-12-2025 05:14 HKT
US stocks end down as tech shares drop ahead of New Year
30-12-2025 06:18 HKT
Dow, S&P 500 close at record highs as Santa rally starts
25-12-2025 02:58 HKT
S&P registers record close as growth stocks advance
24-12-2025 05:19 HKT
Wall Street advances with broad gains, tech gains continue
23-12-2025 05:47 HKT
Wall St closes higher fueled by tech rally, soft inflation data
19-12-2025 05:40 HKT
Wall Street closes lower as AI funding jitters drag tech stocks
18-12-2025 05:06 HKT
Wall St ends mixed after paring earlier losses
17-12-2025 05:22 HKT
Wall St closes lower as investors position for busy week of data
16-12-2025 06:04 HKT