Hong Kong banks raise 12-month deposits to 3pc amid tight year-end liquidity

Read More
Local retail chain Lung Fung files for HK IPO
28-11-2025 23:56 HKT
Wall St opens higher, futures resume trade after outage
28-11-2025 23:01 HKT
Exchange Fund assets decline to $4.11 trillion
28-11-2025 18:19 HKT
China pledges crackdown on ‘irrational’ competition in battery industry
28-11-2025 17:37 HKT
Meituan swings to a net loss of 16 b yuan in Q3
28-11-2025 17:25 HKT
Hong Kong stocks closed lower, turnover hit eight-week low
28-11-2025 16:46 HKT
S&P downgrades China Vanke as its onshore bonds hit record lows
28-11-2025 14:11 HKT
Hong Kong shares retreated by noon on Friday
28-11-2025 12:01 HKT