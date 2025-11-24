logo
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
MARKET

Hong Kong stocks open higher, boosted by tech shares

MARKET
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
HSI

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

