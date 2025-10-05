Team livestreams explode in China, market to hit 15 billion yuan

Read More
Swedish court says Shein breached copyright of rival Nelly
03-10-2025 22:02 HKT
Wall St opens higher as rate-cut hopes drive momentum
03-10-2025 21:38 HKT
Hong Kong stocks dip on Friday, weekly gain hits seven-month high
03-10-2025 16:40 HKT
Hong Kong interbank rates edge higher, ending recent slide
03-10-2025 12:42 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall at midday, turnover slumps on China holiday
03-10-2025 12:33 HKT
Gold set for seventh weekly rise on US rate-cut hopes, government shutdown
03-10-2025 11:55 HKT
T3 signal to remain in force until Sun noon as Matmo nears
04-10-2025 10:58 HKT