China's Jiangsu Hengrui to grant license for cancer drug to unit of India's Glenmark

MARKET
24-09-2025 19:52 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals
Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS
China unveils 500 billion yuan financing tools to bolster investment
WEALTH & INVESTMENT
14 hours ago
An aerial view of the Heavenly Farms pecan orchard along the Rio Grande river in Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S. July 29, 2023. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
China probes US, Mexican pecan imports, Mexico's restriction measures
CHINA NEWS
26-09-2025 11:07 HKT
US Representative Adam Smith, second right, speaks as he stands next to Democratic member of House Armed Services Committee Ro Khanna, left, Democratic member of House Armed Services Committee Chrissy Houlahan, second left and Republican member of House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael Baumgartner, right during a press conference at the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Shanghai , China, Thursday, Sept.25, 2025. (Jade Gao/Pool Photo via AP)
A US lawmaker in China says there's 'a lot of work to do' to resolve trade conflict
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 19:00 HKT
Solar panels are seen built over ponds in Jinhu County, Huai'an City, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 22, 2025. AFP
China's new climate target 'falls well short,' EU says
ESG & CLIMATE
25-09-2025 18:54 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 4, 2025. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
China says North Korea's top diplomat to visit
CHINA NEWS
25-09-2025 15:01 HKT
A Chinese flag flutters at the Chinese Ministry of Commerce building in Beijing, China June 4, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo/ File Photo
China says it won't change developing country status but will forgo benefits
CHINA NEWS
24-09-2025 17:28 HKT
Comac plans to build 30 C919s this year. REUTERS
China's COMAC falls behind on C919 aircraft delivery targets, filings show
MARKET
24-09-2025 16:14 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 22, 2025. REUTERS/James Park/ File Photo
Canadian PM expects 'constructive' trade talks with China to deepen
CHINA NEWS
24-09-2025 14:22 HKT
A logo is seen at the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarters before a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
China not seeking new special and differential treatment in WTO pacts
CHINA NEWS
24-09-2025 11:52 HKT
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
What you will and won't see at this year's UN General Assembly
WORLD NEWS
23-09-2025 21:21 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
