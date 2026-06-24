logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Brett Crawford eyes strong finish to debut Hong Kong season after All Are Mine breakthrough

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo

Brett Crawford is hoping Class 5 winner All Are Mine can help him close out an impressive first season in Hong Kong with some momentum after a drop back in distance brought about a breakthrough win.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"We'll see how many points he gets and then have a look at what's left for the season," Crawford said. "He's a very tough horse. I just credit the horse – he takes his racing really well, so if we can find a race for him between now and the close of the season, then we'll look to do so."

The win was Crawford's 23rd of the season – and his sixth at Happy Valley – as the South African continues to make his mark in his debut term in Hong Kong.

The win came after a long wait for All Are Mine. The gelding arrived in Crawford's yard already in Class 5 on a mark of 37, then slid all the way to 26 through nine winless runs before finally breaking through last night.

Crawford had tried the gelding over 2200 meters twice this season, but it was the drop back to 1650m that produced the desired result.

"He's had a few incidents where he found trouble or the pace was wrong, then I tried him over 2200m, which was too far for him," Crawford said. "Since we brought him back to the 1650m, he's been much better."

Ridden by Alexis Badel, All Are Mine jumped from barrier two but was shuffled back when the race went quicker than expected. Badel angled him off the fence in the straight, and the gelding quickened past tiring rivals to score by a length and a quarter from Oriental Surprise.

"Obviously he had a good barrier, and the plan was always to go forward in the early part, but there was a lot more speed in the race than what we anticipated," Crawford said. "So, we ended up being shuffled back, but it actually played into our hands because in the straight a lot of those horses couldn't sustain their run, and when Alexis got him off the fence, he quickened really well."

 

Brett Crawford All Are Mine Happy Valley HKJC Hong Kong Racing Alexis Badel

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Ka Ying Rising and Romantic Warrior have dominated the 2025/26 Hong Kong racing season.
Ka Ying Rising v Romantic Warrior: Hong Kong Champion Awards 2025/26 Horse of the Year showdown looms as nominees revealed at Happy Valley
HONG KONG RACING
4 hours ago
Romantic Gladiator wins the French May Trophy. HKJC
Purton sees Classic Series upside as Romantic Gladiator chases Happy Valley repeat
HONG KONG RACING
23-06-2026 13:42 HKT
Zac Purton post-race interview after Little Paradise's Group 3 Premier Cup win at Sha Tin. HKJC
"I was having a go at myself": Zac Purton on post-race comments
HONG KONG RACING
22-06-2026 16:10 HKT
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, June 24
HONG KONG RACING
22-06-2026 13:29 HKT
Little Paradise, first left, is back on track with Hong Kong Mile in sight.
Little Paradise Back On Track As Jimmy Ting Eyes Hong Kong Mile After Premier Cup Win
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 23:07 HKT
Beauty Joy, first left, may have one race left after turning back the clock to win the Premier Plate on Sunday.
Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 22:56 HKT
The Jockey Club's International Sale action. Sing Tao.
HKIS lots make their case at Sha Tin breeze-ups
HONG KONG RACING
20-06-2026 14:40 HKT
Danny Shum is enjoying a career-best season. HKJC
No mid-season slide as Shum builds career-best campaign
HONG KONG RACING
20-06-2026 08:04 HKT
Little Paradise surges to a Class 2 win at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, June 21
HONG KONG RACING
18-06-2026 11:44 HKT
Harry Bentley underwent surgery on Sunday to address injuries sustained in a Saturday fall at Sha Tin. HKJC
Harry Bentley determined to make 2026/27 season opener after surgery
HONG KONG RACING
14-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Bowie Tsang and Eric Tsang.
Eric Tsang and his daughter pocket 8pc profit on The Cliveden home sale
PROPERTY
23-06-2026 15:13 HKT
Boy, 15, arrested for driving father's Tesla after dad drank alcohol in Wan Chai
NEWS
19 hours ago
Human skull found hanging from tree on Round Island near Chung Hom Kok
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.