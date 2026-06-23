logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG RACING

Purton sees Classic Series upside as Romantic Gladiator chases Happy Valley repeat

HONG KONG RACING
1 hour ago

by

Luke Middlebrook

logo
logo
logo
Romantic Gladiator wins the French May Trophy. HKJC
Romantic Gladiator wins the French May Trophy. HKJC

A lot can change before next season’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series, but Romantic Gladiator has at least worked his way into the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Owner Peter Lau Pak-fai’s now-famous turquoise and white colors return to Happy Valley on Wednesday night with the Danny Shum Chap-shing-trained three-year-old chasing back-to-back wins.

Romantic Gladiator was unbeaten in two starts for William Knight in England before arriving in Hong Kong and had gone winless through his first four runs for Shum, but his form had been building and Zac Purton’s first ride helped turn that progress into a win.

Sent off the even-money favorite, Romantic Gladiator scored by three-quarters of a length from Fivefortwo, with All Round Winner a length and a half away in third.

The win lifted Romantic Gladiator six points to a mark of 69, and another victory on Wednesday would likely have him starting next season in the mid-70s, giving Shum some room to plot a pressure-free path to the Classic Series.

Purton said there was plenty to like in the win given how much Romantic Gladiator still has to learn.

“He’s quite aggressive, he really wants to fight,” Purton said. “During the run, he hasn’t quite learned how to relax and settle yet, so he’s done a good job.

“He feels like he’s developed and filled out a little bit more. There’s not a heap of him when you sit on him, so to travel as strongly as he does and still compete as well as he has, I think that sort of bodes well for his future.

“When he learns to relax and strengthens up, there’s every chance he could take another step forward.

“He’s got the break coming too, which is coming at the right time. He’s showing something and now he gets to have a bit of a rest after this. He’s already got a bit of a rating, so Danny doesn’t have to be in too much of a hurry with him next season either.”

Romantic Gladiator is one of several strong chances for Purton at Happy Valley. With seven meetings left, the champion jockey sits on 133 wins for the season, five short of matching last term’s tally of 138.

Another is the John Size-trained Spirit Of Peace, with Purton hoping for better luck after the five-year-old finished fourth on his return to Class 4.

The stewards’ report noted Spirit Of Peace was severely checked near the 500m, held up around the home turn and again had difficulty obtaining clear running near the 100m.

“The horse in front of me lost ground quickly at the top of the straight and came back in my face,” Purton said. “I lost my momentum and rhythm. He did a really good job to pick back up and finish the race off like he did. That was a good effort.”

Spirit Of Peace jumps from barrier three after drawing gate 10 last start, but Purton said the inside draw still has to be used carefully.

“You don’t want to bustle him up too much,” he said. “He likes to be left alone and if you try and have him too close, he doesn’t finish the race off, so you just have to have him where he’s comfortable.

“Of course you’d like to try and use the barrier as much as you can, but you can’t have him out of his comfort zone at the same time.”

Sure to be one of Purton’s better-fancied rides is the David Eustace-trained Vivacious Win, who took 11 starts to win a race but did it in style, bolting in by five lengths.

“He got into the right spot, nice rhythm, everything fell into place for him,” Purton said. “He hadn’t shown much willingness to attack the line previously, so it was a bit of a surprise that he was able to gap the field like he did.

“Maybe he’s turned the corner, and he’s going to need to turn that corner to handle the rise in the handicap.”

Vivacious Win has been raised 10 points for that five-length win and returns on a mark of 57.

 

Danny Shum Peter Lau Romantic Gladiator Zac Purton Happy Valley HKJC

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Zac Purton post-race interview after Little Paradise's Group 3 Premier Cup win at Sha Tin. HKJC
"I was having a go at myself": Zac Purton on post-race comments
HONG KONG RACING
23 hours ago
Happy Valley Racecourse.
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Happy Valley, Wednesday, June 24
HONG KONG RACING
22-06-2026 13:29 HKT
Little Paradise, first left, is back on track with Hong Kong Mile in sight.
Little Paradise Back On Track As Jimmy Ting Eyes Hong Kong Mile After Premier Cup Win
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 23:07 HKT
Beauty Joy, first left, may have one race left after turning back the clock to win the Premier Plate on Sunday.
Beauty Joy extends career with Premier Plate repeat
HONG KONG RACING
21-06-2026 22:56 HKT
The Jockey Club's International Sale action. Sing Tao.
HKIS lots make their case at Sha Tin breeze-ups
HONG KONG RACING
20-06-2026 14:40 HKT
Danny Shum is enjoying a career-best season. HKJC
No mid-season slide as Shum builds career-best campaign
HONG KONG RACING
20-06-2026 08:04 HKT
Little Paradise surges to a Class 2 win at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao
Hong Kong racing tips and early analysis: Sha Tin, Sunday, June 21
HONG KONG RACING
18-06-2026 11:44 HKT
Harry Bentley underwent surgery on Sunday to address injuries sustained in a Saturday fall at Sha Tin. HKJC
Harry Bentley determined to make 2026/27 season opener after surgery
HONG KONG RACING
14-06-2026 16:17 HKT
Ethan Brown landed a three-timer at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao.
Ethan Brown weighs full-time Hong Kong move after Sha Tin treble
HONG KONG RACING
14-06-2026 11:14 HKT
Jedi Spurs makes a statement on debut in the Griffin race at Sha Tin. Sing Tao.
RACEDAY REVIEW: Jedi Spurs dazzles as Crawford and Yuen get tactics right
HONG KONG RACING
13-06-2026 23:13 HKT
Exterior view of Shouson Peak Clubhouse
Celebrities snap up Hong Kong luxury homes as market heats up, Eason Chan leads with $182m purchase
PROPERTY
21-06-2026 18:02 HKT
Two arrested after bank staff spot 24 fake $100 bills in Mong Kok
NEWS
20 hours ago
(File photo)
$1.23m lost after online buyer tries to buy cheap laptop
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.